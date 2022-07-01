Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0748 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $72.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

