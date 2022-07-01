BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BK Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 2,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.29. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. BK Technologies’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,919.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKTI. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

