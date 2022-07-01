Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 212,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 436,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,885,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fang Ni purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,423.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,466,500. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

