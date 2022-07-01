BlackCoin Price Down 20.7% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $722,372.49 and $1,023.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00014273 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,459,328 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.