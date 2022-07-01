BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 75.6% in June

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the May 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE BGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

