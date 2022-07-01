BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE BGT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,732. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
