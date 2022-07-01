BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 52.7% in June

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.