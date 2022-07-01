BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Up 97.3% in June

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

BIT stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

