BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,509 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises about 1.2% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $23,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 121,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,112. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.