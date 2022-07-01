Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

BCX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 251,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,560. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

