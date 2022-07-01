BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Up 167.6% in June

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 617.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

