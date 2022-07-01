Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

BCOR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. 5,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Blucora has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $870.78 million, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 159.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 43,942 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blucora by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Blucora by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Blucora by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

