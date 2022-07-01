bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.64

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $4.66. bluebird bio shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 12,379,296 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $296.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 195,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 573,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

