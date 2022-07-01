Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BOAC stock remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,005. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,708,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after buying an additional 1,740,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 1,347,721 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 823,185 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

