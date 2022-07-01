BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($69.15) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.30 ($68.40) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of EPA BNP traded down €1.71 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €45.37 ($48.26). The stock had a trading volume of 6,778,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.95. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($73.59).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

