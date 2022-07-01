BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

DSM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 160,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

