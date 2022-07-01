BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 29th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:LEO opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

