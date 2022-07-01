BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.95. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.11% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

