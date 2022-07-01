Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 8,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 19.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Bogota Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.