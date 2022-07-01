Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 8,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 19.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bogota Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSBK)
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
