BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Increased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management owned 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,620,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 37.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. 15,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,031. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

