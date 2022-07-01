Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $47.06 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $47,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

