Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 5,378 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $38,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $254.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

