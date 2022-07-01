Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.95% of Forward Air worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $91.96 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

