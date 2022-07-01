Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,346 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.20% of Brown & Brown worth $40,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

