Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $28,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after acquiring an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,494 shares of company stock worth $52,077,527 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $215.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

