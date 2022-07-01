Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAYGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

