Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

