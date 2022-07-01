Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $26.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.58.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $965.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

