Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading 27.3% Higher

Shares of Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) traded up 27.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 38.85%.

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.