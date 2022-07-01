Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading 27.3% Higher

Shares of Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) traded up 27.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.
Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 38.85%.
Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broad Street Realty (BRST)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.