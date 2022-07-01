Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $63,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.96. 43,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,595. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.12 and a 200 day moving average of $584.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.