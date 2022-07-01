Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

AVGO traded down $12.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.05. 37,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

