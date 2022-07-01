Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.93. 48,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,595. The company has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

