Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target at $37.38

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $571,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 678,878 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,041. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 103.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 330,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $42.63 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

