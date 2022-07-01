Brokerages Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) PT at $171.50

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 0.95. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

