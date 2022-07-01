Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 642,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $38.95. 24,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 148.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

