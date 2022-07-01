BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Shares Down 0.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 11,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 15,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

BSRTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

