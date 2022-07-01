Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) PT Lowered to CHF 537 at Berenberg Bank

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from CHF 650 to CHF 537 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCHHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bucher Industries from CHF 478 to CHF 402 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bucher Industries from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $322.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.85. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $311.85 and a 1 year high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

