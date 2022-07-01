Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $28.34. Buckle shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 2,265 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Buckle alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Buckle by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.