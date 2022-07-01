Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.93 and last traded at $56.73. 23,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,745,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

