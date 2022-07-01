Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.93 and last traded at $56.73. 23,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,745,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34.
In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
