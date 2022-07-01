Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $36.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Bumble stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $61.05.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $30,879,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bumble by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 160,385 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

