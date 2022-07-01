Bunicorn (BUNI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,554.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $79,601.49 and $47,554.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.48 or 0.02166774 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00193563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

