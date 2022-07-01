Busey Wealth Management Buys 856 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.90. 56,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,004. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

