Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $41.53. 98,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,906,869. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

