Busey Wealth Management Has $15.80 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,783,139. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

