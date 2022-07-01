Busey Wealth Management Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.05. 22,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

