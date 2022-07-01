Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.14. The company had a trading volume of 36,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,505. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.44.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

