Busey Wealth Management Sells 11,518 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE NVT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.