Busey Wealth Management Sells 2,419 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

EMR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

