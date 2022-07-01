Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BLK traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $611.46. 5,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,951. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

