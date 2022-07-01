Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0001

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $22,115.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00581038 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 330.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

