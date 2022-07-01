ByteNext Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $281,134.46 and approximately $47,869.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00185908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00503744 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00083393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015858 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

